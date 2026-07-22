India-US trade deal protest: Delhi Police set up barricades on Bahadurgarh border

Scores of farmers from Punjab and Haryana were stopped at multiple entry points into Delhi from Haryana on Tuesday, as police tightened security to prevent them from participating in a protest against the proposed India-US trade deal at Kisan Ghat. Security was also intensified by Delhi Police at the Kundli-Singhu border in Sonepat. (HT Photo)

The heaviest deployment was witnessed at the Bahadurgarh border on Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2), where Haryana and Delhi Police stopped five buses carrying Punjab farmers. The protesters, travelling under the banner of the Desh Bachao Morcha, were headed to Kisan Ghat for a one-day meeting and sit-in scheduled between 10 am and 4 pm.

The farmers from Punjab had entered Haryana last night and tried to cross the Bahadurgarh border early on Tuesday. However, they were stopped after Haryana Police erected multi-layered barricades on the highway, leading to a brief standoff between the farmers and security personnel before the convoy was prevented from proceeding.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Khosa) president Sukhjinder Khosa, who was leading the group, said the demonstration was against the proposed India-US trade agreement and had no connection with any other protests taking place in Delhi.

“Our movement is entirely about farmers’ issues and opposition to the India-US trade deal. We have no connection with any other organisation’s protest,” he said.

Security was also intensified by Delhi Police at the Kundli-Singhu border in Sonepat. Every vehicle entering Delhi was subjected to thorough checking, while several farmer leaders and protesters were detained at the border.

BKU (Charuni) state vice-president Satyawan Narwal said despite police action, a large number of farmers from Haryana managed to reach the protest venue. In the Gohana area of Sonepat, around 40 to 50 farmers were detained near Barota village after being stopped by Haryana Police while proceeding towards Delhi. They were later taken to Gohana sadar police station.

The security arrangements disrupted normal traffic, with the Singhu border witnessing traffic jams. Police maintained that the enhanced security arrangements were part of measures to prevent any law-and-order situation in the national capital.

ACP Rai Malkeet Singh said security arrangements at the Kundli border have been kept on high alert in view of the ongoing protests in Delhi. He said strict vigil is being maintained to ensure that no anti-social elements are able to enter Delhi.