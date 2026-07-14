Tom Segura, Christina P divorce puts Your Mom's House podcasters Instagram posts in focus; ‘genuinely heartbroken’

Tom Segura and Christina P or Pazsitzky's Instagram posts came into focus after news of their divorce broke. TMZ reported that the Your Mom's House podcasters were parting ways after 18 years of marriage. Tom Segura and Christina P or Pazsitzky tied the knot in 2008. (Instagram/thechristinap)

“They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children,” a source told the publication, noting the split was 'amicable'.

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Segura and Pazsitzky first met in the 1990s on the Los Angeles stand-up comedy circuit. They hit it off as friends but the relationship developed later on and the two tied the knot in 2008. The couple has two sons – Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.

While Segura and Pazsitzky have decided to continue with their podcast, despite the split, the news drew fans to their Instagram posts with many leaving comments for the beloved comedians and podcast hosts.