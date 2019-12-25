e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone wants a gift from Santa Kartik Aaryan: 'Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye'

Deepika Padukone wants a gift from Santa Kartik Aaryan: ‘Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye’

Deepika Padukone has asked for a special gift from Kartik Aaryan. She wants him to watch her upcoming film Chhapaak.

bollywood Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan recently taught Deepika Padukone the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme.
Kartik Aaryan recently taught Deepika Padukone the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme.
         

Here’s one Santa Claus that everyone wants in their lives, especially Deepika Padukone. On Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan put on a Santa hat to celebrate Christmas and asked his fans what gifts they want. First in line to receive some goodies was Deepika herself.

“Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye (who all want gifts),” he captioned his post. Deepika replied, “Mujhe!Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye (Me! Go watch Chhapaak).” Of course, Kartik will have to wait till January 10 to give Deepika her Christmas gift as that is when her film hits theatres.

 

Last month, Deepika had asked Kartik to teach her the steps to Dheeme Dheeme from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Taking to her Instagram story, the 33-year-old replied to Kartik’s question when he asked Deepika the time and place to teach the dance step. “Kartik Aaryan tomorrow! 1st December, 2019. 9:00 am CSIA, Terminal 2A Gate 1,” she wrote. Adding to it, Deepika wrote that “Patni” and “Woh” are also welcome, talking about his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Later, the two were spotted shaking a leg with each other to the song outside the Mumbai airport. After the dance session, Deepika went inside the airport to catch a flight and Kartik headed back to his car.

 

They even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their Dheeme Dheeme Challenge. “Thank you Kartik for your warmth and enthusiasm. All the best and lots of love,” she wrote. Kartik shared that he had “too much fun” with Deepika. “#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached the next level. Deepika...too much fun,” Kartik captioned the images in which he is seen taking on the Dheeme Dheeme challenge with Deepika.

Later, he danced to the song with Hrithik Roshan at an awards night. Deepika, who was also present at the awards show, also joined Kartik to dance to the beats of the song when she came on stage.

