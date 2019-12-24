Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals her problem with Sidharth Shukla, Twitter is split in the middle

tv

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:06 IST

When Bigg Boss 13 started earlier this year, TV actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were pitted as a former couple who may be looking to reignite their chemistry. As the show progressed, audience realised there was bad blood between the two, may be till the point of no return.

All this time, both Sidharth and Rashami have refrained from spelling out the details of how their relationship soured. However, Monday’s episode saw Rashami talking about her fights with Sidharth when they worked together. She even held her mic out, ensuring that every word was recorded.

Also read: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone says no one recognised her when they shot in Delhi, calls it ‘liberating’

Talking to Arhaan, Rashami said when she worked with Sidharth on Dil Se Dil Tak, there were a lot of issues and the he was sent out of the show twice. She revealed Sidharth would often abuse her and taunt her on the sets. When Arhaan questioned Rashami’s silence at the time, she insisted she needed the work badly. “I was bankrupt, I had loans to payback, I did not have a house. So I just decided I should ignore all that and stick to my professional attitude and work,”she added.

Rashami also said many friends, who are girls, also go to Sidharth’s house but the way Sidharth talked about Rashami was insulting. She added that the worst part was that no woman stood up for her. She also dragged Arti in the conversation and how she once fooled Rashami into talking to Sidharth when she had stopped talking to him.

Reacting to the revelations, a Twitter user wrote, “Shukla ki waise koi strategy hai hi nhi. Bss makers ke saath bahar se deal karke aana, dusron ke mamlo mein ghuskar zagade karna; fir victim card play karna, yeh sab uski strategy hai hi nhi. Banda bada sahi hota hai humesha. Contrary #RashamiDesai ka hi fault hota hai.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more