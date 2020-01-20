Disha Patani shares a beach pic from Malang shoot, internet calls her ‘queen’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:42 IST

Actor Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her new film, Malang, in which she stars with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. On Sunday, she shared a behind-the-scenes beach picture from the film’s shoot.

Sharing it, Disha simply wrote ‘Malang’. The picture has Disha wearing a two-piece bikini by the beach. The trailer of Malang released earlier this month. It introduced four diverse characters, each one with an agenda of his or her own. For one, killing is a drug, for another, it is a necessity and for Anil Kapoor’s cop character, it is in his nature. The identity and motivations for Disha’s character remains a mystery.

Also read | Tanhaji box office day 10: Ajay Devgn’s film collects Rs 166 cr, to become his second Rs 200 cr film soon

Disha had been giving updates on the film’s shoot through much of last year. After wrapping up the last day’s shoot in September, she had shared pictures and written: “Last day of #malang with my lovely team.” One of the images had Disha posing with her team while another one was a close-up of a cake with the group photo of the lead cast designed on it. Earlier, in June last year, Disha had injured herself while shooting for Malang. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source had said, “Disha got hurt while shooting a sequence for Malang. The actress has received the required medication and she is better now. Disha will resume shooting as per schedule.”

Disha has, in the past, described shooting for Malang as taxing. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “Yes, we did a lot of underwater sports for this film. The activities were very different and challenging, more so because we had to learn everything in just a day or two, and normally people take years of experience to learn underwater sports. However, it was overall a lot of fun for me performing all those stunts because I really like sports. As long as it looks great on screen, every effort is worth it.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, the number of songs from the film have also been shared online. Malang releases on February 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more