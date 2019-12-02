Disha Patani says getting roles is easier now that she’s starred in 3 Rs 100 crore films

bollywood

After a fairly slow-paced 2019, Disha Patani is all geared up and looking forward to an eventful 2020. With big banner films such as Radhe, Malang and KTina in her kitty, the actor still believes that she hasn’t “arrived as yet”.

Having spent four years in the industry with three ₹100 crore films — MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and this year’s Bharat — Disha feels that the industry has now become more accepting of her.

After Bharat, the audience will again get to see you opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. Do you feel like you’ve arrived?



I don’t feel like I’ve arrived as yet. For me, learning never stops and the hard work is always on. But I’m really grateful that I’m getting an opportunity to work with him again. I was content even with the small role I had in Bharat, and now doing a full film with him is like a dream come true. I’m focusing on giving my best for the film in terms of my performance and learn as much as possible.

There’s always this fear of getting overshadowed by an actor of Salman’s stature. Do such thoughts ever cross your mind?



No, I don’t think films are about being overshadowed by a superstar. In fact, I feel lucky, that I’ve got this opportunity to work with him. Being overshadowed by him is a thought far-fetched. For me, sharing screen space with him is a big opportunity itself.

You have often said how shooting for Malang has been a physically taxing experience for you. Can you tell us more about it?



Yes, we did a lot of underwater sports for this film. The activities were very different and challenging, more so because we had to learn everything in just a day or two, and normally people take years of experience to learn underwater sports. However, it was overall a lot of fun for me performing all those stunts because I really like sports. As long as it looks great on screen, every effort is worth it.

How much do you think things have changed for you in the last few years?



Getting films is easier now than what it was before when I had just started out. But it’s not just about getting films. It’s about the kind of films you choose to do and the roles you envision for yourself. That’s always a hard choice. There’s always a challenge while choosing scripts, films and roles.

