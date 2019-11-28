Disha Patani takes off on a mini vacation with her girl gang, shares pictures from a temple

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:40 IST

Disha Patani, who just wrapped up Malang and started filming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has flown out for a mini vacation with her friends. The actor has posted several pictures and videos with her girl gang from a temple on her Instagram stories.

Soon after reaching the scenic destination, Disha visited a Buddhist temple and posted a few pictures on Instagram. Wearing a mint green blouse and a pink floral skirt, Disha can be seen posing in front of Buddha statues outside the temple.

Disha Patani shared a few glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram stories.

She also shared videos from inside the temple where she and her friend wrapped a pink piece of cloth around themselves.They can be seen walking around in the temple premises and soaking in the mood. She was spotted heading for the vacation at the Mumbai airport in a tee and shorts.

Disha had wrapped up Malang last month and had shared a few pictures with co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and director Mohit Suri on Instagram. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Disha had shared a still from the film to wish Aditya on his birthday this month. She wrote, “Magic in the air #Malang is our hearts! Happy birthday @adityaroykapur.”

The still seems to be from a song and shows Aditya in a shirtless avatar and Disha in a crop top and skirt. The two seem to be grooving along with several others at a festival.

Disha began filming for Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on November 1. She also shared a picture from the mahurat ceremony. It showed the cast including Disha, Salman, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff on the set of a temple. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva and is co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Also read: 22 years of Ishq: Ajay Devgn asks Kajol ‘neend churayi meri kisne o sanam’, here’s her hilarious response

Disha was last seen in Salman’s Bharat. She had a pivotal role in the film which starred Katrina Kaif as the main lead. She also featured in a romantic song titled Slow Motion alongside Salman. The film went on to collect Rs 211 crore at the domestic box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more