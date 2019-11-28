22 years of Ishq: Ajay Devgn asks Kajol ‘neend churayi meri kisne o sanam’, here’s her hilarious response

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who are coming together again in Tanhaji, are celebrating 22 years of their hit romcom, Ishq. Ajay has shared an adorable still from the film with a candid caption for Kajol on Twitter on the occasion.

The two shared the screen space with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the film, directed by Indra Kumar. Revisiting the memories, Ajay posted a still featuring him and Kajol with the lyrics of their hit song, “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.”

Kajol came up with epic reply and shared a still from the film which shows her in deep sleep. She captioned it, “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon.”

The fans of the film showered the two actors with love and revisited their memories of the film. A fan shared wedding pictures of Ajay and Kajol and wrote, “Wow really love never and may Allah bless your love and you two beautiful couple love you #22YearsOfIshq.” Another declared the two, “All time favourite JODI.” One more fan mentioned a dialogue from the film, “Maine Tujhko Dekha Teri Aur dil fenka.”

A fan also shared a meme while talking about the political situation in Maharashtra where Uddhav Thackeray is set to take the oath for the new chief minister of the state. He shared it with the caption, “ye gana to ye mahashtra gaa rahe honga jb usko meethi neend se uthaya..”

The song Neend Churai Meri was sung by Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy. It was among other hit songs from the film like Mr. Lova Lova, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Dekho Dekho Jaanam and Ishq Hua... Kaise Hua.

Ajay and Kajol were last seen in 2010 film, Toonpur Ka Super Hero. Ajay will now be seen in the title role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol plays his wife, Savitribai Malusare in the film. The film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the brave military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. Directed by Om Raut, it is set to release on January 10, next year.

