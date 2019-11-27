Fan asks Kajol for her phone number, she says ‘100… Call me any time’

bollywood

Kajol engaged with her nine million followers on Instagram, via an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Tuesday night. During the interaction, one of her fans tried his luck and asked the actor for her phone number.

However, Kajol outsmarted him with her sassy reply. She gave the police helpline number and wrote, “100… Call me anytime.”

Incidentally, in September this year, Ajay Devgn sent Twitter into a frenzy when he accidentally shared his wife’s number on the microblogging site. “Kajol not in country. Coordinate with her on Whatsapp 9820123300,” he tweeted.

Soon, jokes and memes on Ajay’s gaffe began doing the rounds on social media, only for him to reveal in a tweet that it was a prank. “Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here,” he wrote.

Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. 😂 😜 @KajolAtUN https://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Kajol was asked about Ajay during her interaction with her Insta-fam. One fan wanted to know if he gets jealous when she showers their children, Nysa and Yug, with love and attention. “Sometimes, but so does he,” she said.

Kajol, who has been happily married to Ajay for more than 20 years now, also said that he was her “first crush”.

Currently, Kajol is gearing up for the release of Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she will be paired opposite Ajay. While he will be seen as the brave Maratha general Tanaji Malusare, she will play his wife Savitribai Malusare.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Last week, Ajay shared Kajol’s look in the film and called her character, “Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti.”

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol will make her digital debut with Renuka Shahane’s family drama Tribhanga, which will stream on Netflix.

