Kajol shares throwback picture from film set, her expression suggests she read some bad news. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:05 IST

Actor Kajol has shared an unseen throwback picture from the sets of one of her films. The actor can be seen reading a newspaper, in full costume.

In the picture, shared on Instagram, Kajol is wearing a white and golden salwar-suit, paired with traditional gold jewellery. She is making a weird expression while reading the newspaper. She captioned it, “When u can’t find a book and resort to the newspaper finally !! #tbt #alwaysreading #booksrock.”

The picture has been ‘liked’ over 70,000 times in just two hours. A fan wrote, “Haaha, Old is Gold.” Another wrote, “I agree since my childhood i read newspaper bcz we didn’t have possibility to take a books it was only time to time.” Another fan commented, “Love u in this look.”

Kajol often shares her pictures with funny captions on Instagram. She took a dig at her own ensemble ahead of an event, with the caption, “All dressed up and all I can think of is what will happen to this train in the rain .....! I’m rhyming .. things are bad.” She recently shared a picture of herself in a sheer sari and wrote, “No fish caught in this net . Only me ;) More coming up. #eventready #gooddeedfortheday #kajolpower.”

Kajol was last seen as a single mother in the 2018 film, Helicopter Eela. She is rumoured to be starring in husband Ajay Devgn’s dream project, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She will reportedly be seen in the role of Lakshmi Bai. Ajay plays the title role of Taanaji in the film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Manjrekjar. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10 next year.

Also read: Saaho box office predictions: Prabhas-starrer could open with more than Rs 60 cr, might beat Avengers Endgame, Kabir Singh

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films such as Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Dil Kya Kare, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 17:05 IST