Kajol was asked if she would’ve married Shah Rukh Khan if Ajay Devgn wasn’t in the picture. Here’s her answer

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 09:33 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most iconic pairings of the silver screen. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the two have never failed to create magic on screen.

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ interaction with her fans on Instagram, Kajol was asked if she would have married Shah Rukh, had she not met her husband Ajay Devgn. She had an epic response: “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing?”

Kajol was also asked whether she found Shah Rukh or Ajay to be the better co-star. She replied diplomatically, “Depends on the situation.” When asked about her bond with Shah Rukh, Kajol said that they were “friends for life”. She also described him as “iconic”.

Kajol had made a guest appearance in Shah Rukh’s 2018 film Zero, directed by Anand L Rai. Fans wanted to know about their onscreen outing, to which Kajol replied, “Ask SRK.”

Here’s how Kajol came up with candid answers during her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.

Kajol was also asked about her husband during the interaction. One fan wanted to know if Ajay gets jealous when she showers more love on their children, Nysa and Yug. “Sometimes, but so does he,” she responded.

Ajay and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999. During the interaction, the Fanaa actor revealed that her husband was her first crush. She said, “Married my 1st crush!”

Kajol shared her answers to fans’ questions on her Instagram stories.

Ajay and Kajol will be paired together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, based on the legendary Maratha general Tanaji Malusare. While Ajay plays the titular role, Kajol will be seen as his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer working for the Mughals.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ajay said, “I am extremely passionate about this project, and it will also mark my 100th film.” He added, “I am just keeping my fingers crossed. We have worked very hard. Everybody does work hard, but I think we have something good to offer.”

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

