Disha Patani shares pics from Malang shoot wrap, Tiger Shroff congratulates her. See pics

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:35 IST

Actor Disha Patani has shared pictures from the sets of her film Malang, the shoot of which came to an end on Thursday. Touted to be a romantic horror film, it will be directed by Mohit Suri. Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur star as the film’s main lead.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Disha wrote, “Last day of #malang with my lovely team.” One of the images shows Disha posing with her team while another one is a close-up of a cake with the group photo of the lead cast designed on it. Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was quick to respond to the post with a congratulatory message.

In June this year, Disha injured herself while shooting for Malang. A Pinkvilla report had quoted a source as saying, “Disha got hurt while shooting a sequence for Malang. The actress has received the required medication and she is better now. Disha will resume shooting as per schedule.” In a video that surfaced online, Disha was seen being administered an injection as she got her hair and makeup done. It seemed to have been shot inside a makeup van.

Malang also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Kunal had earlier told IANS, “It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it. “I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in Kalank and it’s lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”

Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan’s latest hit, Bharat. She also featured in a music video alongside Tiger, which also featured rapper Badshah and was choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:32 IST