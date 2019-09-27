37 years after Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie injury, rare footage of his welcome at home goes viral. Watch

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on September 24, the same day he had returned from the hospital, two months after suffering from a life-threatening injury on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. Now a video of Amitabh being welcomed at his residence after his return from the hospital is going viral.

The 37-year-old black and white video shows Amitabh stepping out from his ambassador car in a kurta pyjama with a shawl around his shoulders. He touches his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s feet and kisses him on the cheek and gives him a long hug. His mother Teji Bachchan embraces him and showers him with kisses by holding his face in his hands. He is also greeted by his kids and other family members who hug him and touch his feet. His mother then goes on to perform aarti as his wife Jaya Bachchan stands besides him.

The fans of the actor were elated to watch the throwback video and couldn’t stop praising the actor for his comeback. A fan wrote, “So heart touching! You have emerged so powerful ! such a Inspiration!” Another wrote, “He is GOAT of Indian Cinema.” One more user even wrote, “Big thank you to camera man.”

August 2 is celebrated as his second birthday as he was said to be re-born on that day after the accident on July 26, 1982. During the filming of a fight scene also featuring Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus, Amitabh was grievously hurt when he misjudged his jump and landed on a table abruptly. The actor was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. The actor had once written on his blog about how he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.

Amitabh had poured his heart out on his blog after the announcement was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. He wrote, “The overwhelming love and appreciation from the moment of the declaration of the DPA (Dadasaheb Phalke Award) has been most humbling... It numbs you into a block of ice that has been kept away from the warmth of its melting for ages... cold dry and blocked that is how you feel on its happening. Then you succumb to it and begin to acknowledge its presence and worth and its delivery.”

He added, “I cannot deny the fact that it lends me to a stage of embarrassment... When you do consider yourself not worthy of it at all... of perhaps a mistake made by them that decided on it.”

