Amitabh Bachchan claims fans’ love led to his second birth post Coolie accident, says ‘it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay’

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:12 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his second birthday on Friday, the day he was reborn after a near-fatal accident on the sets of his 1983 film, Coolie.

Expressing his feelings, 37 years after the accident, Amitabh took to Twitter at around 3 am and wrote, “Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ...”

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

On July 26, 1982, during the filming of a fight scene also featuring Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus, Amitabh was grievously hurt when he misjudged his jump and landed on a table abruptly.

The actor was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. The actor had once written on his blog about how he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. As his family, friends and millions of fans rushed to temples, mosques and churches to pray for his well-being, the actor finally gained consciousness on August 2.

His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had once shared a throwback picture from the senior actor’s hospital days on Instagram. All from Abhishek, his sister Shweta Bachchan and his several cousins are seen sitting around Amitabh as he lay on his hospital bed.

Sharing the memory, he captioned the picture, “I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn’t he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.”

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 10:12 IST