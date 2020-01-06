Malang trailer: On Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s kiss, Anil Kapoor says he ‘obviously’ misses kissing scenes

bollywood

Anil Kapoor said at the trailer launch of Malang that looking at Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the film made him want to fall in love all over again. The 63-year-old star also wished that he was younger and could go on bike rides and just have fun, like the two of them.

When a reporter brought up Aditya and Disha’s kiss in the Malang trailer and asked Anil if he misses doing such scenes, the actor admitted that he does. He said, “Tu kya chahta hai, ki ghar pe mujhe joote padein? Ghar mein Sonam hai, Rhea hai, Sunita hai… Magar obviously, bura toh lagta hai thoda bohot. (What do you want, that I get beaten up at home? My daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor are there at home… But obviously, I feel a little bad.)

Meanwhile, Aditya was asked if he is in the running to take over the serial kisser tag from Emraan Hashmi. While his upside-down kiss with Disha in Malang has become a hot topic of discussion, he has previously grabbed attention with his kiss under a jacket in Aashiqui 2 and a kiss in OK Jaanu with Shraddha Kapoor’s hand in between their lips.

Aditya said, “If I can follow in Emraan’s footsteps, I would be very honoured. So yeah, I am happy that with every film, I am also pushing the boundary. Toh next time kya karenge ab sochna padega. (So I need to think about what I am going to do next time.)”

Malang also stars Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The trailer, which has already garnered millions of views in just a few hours, has left the audience intrigued.

In the two-minute-and-forty-five-second clip, Anil, Aditya, Kunal and Disha are revealed to be killers, though each of them has a different reason to kill. Aditya and Disha’s romance is also one of the highlights of the trailer.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, Malang will open in theatres on February 7.

