Anil Kapoor condemns JNU violence, says ‘I did not sleep all night’

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:59 IST

Anil Kapoor has strongly condemned the violent attack on the students and faculty members of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by masked assailants on Sunday night. Speaking at the trailer launch of Mohit Suri’s Malang, he said that he was sleepless because of the incident.

The actor said, “It has to be condemned. It was quite sad and quite shocking. What I saw was very disturbing. In fact, main poori raat soya nahi yeh soch soch ke ki what is happening. (In fact, I did not sleep all night because I was thinking about what is happening.) It has to be condemned. Violence se kuch hone wala nahi hai. Jinhone yeh kiya, they should be punished, absolutely. (Nothing will come out of violence. Those who are responsible for this should be punished.)”

Aditya Roy Kapur also denounced the assault on the JNU students and professors. “There’s no place for that kind of violence in our country. The perpetrators have to be brought to task, definitely,” he said.

On Sunday, a mob armed with iron rods and sticks entered the campus and brutally beat up students, including students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, and teachers. As a result of the attack, 34 people were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with injuries.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Malang has generated a lot of interest online. The film, which also features Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, is all about thrills and kills. All four – Anil, Aditya, Kunal and Disha – kill for different reasons. While killing gets Aditya high, it is a necessity for Kunal and for Anil, it has become second nature. Disha says that killing is fun for her.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film will release on February 14.

