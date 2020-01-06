Sonam Kapoor warns against ‘fake propaganda’, troll asks her to tell this to Bollywood. See the actor’s response

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:38 IST

At a time when WhatsApp messages are wrongly believed to be the gospel truth, Sonam Kapoor warned her Twitter followers about the evils of ‘fake propaganda’ on social media. She tweeted, “Beware of fake propaganda. Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate.”

In another tweet, she said that social media was something of a double-edged sword. “Social media is just a tool. You can either use it build or destroy. Just like a hammer,” she wrote.

One Twitter user asked Sonam to educate her own colleagues from the film industry about it. “Copy paste this message in your bollywood groups,” read the tweet. The actor replied, “I’m sure they are reading this on Twitter.”

Beware of fake propaganda. Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 4, 2020

Social media is just a tool. You can either use it build or destroy. Just like a 🔨. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonam has strongly condemned the attack on the students and teachers of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night. “Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents,” she wrote.

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

On Sunday night, students and teachers of the university were brutally beaten up by masked assailants armed with iron rods and hockey sticks. The campus was also vandalised.

Sonam had two releases in 2019 – Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. While the former received a lukewarm response at the box office, the latter tanked. While she has not yet announced her next film, reports suggest that she will be seen in a film based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel, Battle For Bittora.

At the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor, Sonam said that she was unsure about whether she would star in the film. “Battle for Bittora, we got the rights three years ago. It will happen next year. I don’t know if I will be a part of it or not as an actor. It depends on how it is written,” she said.

