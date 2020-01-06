Vaani Kapoor called ‘manly, malnourished’ by trolls after latest selfie, see her epic takedown of them

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:22 IST

After ringing in the New Year with a relaxing getaway with her girl squad, Vaani Kapoor is “back to the grind”. The actor updated her fans and followers about the same by sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen wearing a blue sports bra and yoga pants.

While Vaani received lots of compliments for her picture, she grabbed the attention of a few trolls as well. One such troll called her “manly”, but she hit back at him with a savage response. “@sha3ank I hope you’re aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time , don’t go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get necessary help,” she replied.

The Instagram user then claimed that the actor herself was an attention seeker and went on to troll her for her incorrect usage of “your”. He wrote, “@_vaanikapoor_ well you’re the one posting 2-3 pictures every other day so we all know who the attention seeker is. Btw, there’s difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. Didn’t they teach you this in your fancy lad school?”

Before blocking the troll, Vaani shut him down once and for all. “@sha3ank ummm YOUR grammar is worse than YOUR attitude ! PS Let me save both of us the trouble by blocking you. You can’t see me and I don’t have to go through your irrelevant comments. K byeeee,” she wrote.

Vaani Kapoor lashed out at a troll who called her “manly”

Vaani was on a roll, as she hit back at one troll after another. When another Instagram user commented on the picture, “Suffering from Malnutrition are ya?,” she asked him to find “something productive to do in life”. She wrote, “@silly_point12 why don’t you find something productive to do in life ??? Please stop being harsh on your self life is so much better.. stop reflecting hate.”

Vaani Kapoor also slammed an Instagram user who said that she looked malnourished.

Yet another Instagram user tried to troll Vaani for not owning an iPhone 11. “Y u didn’t bought iPhone 11,” the troll wrote, to which she replied, “@anexplorer__ cuz I’m happy with what I have .. didn’t feel the need to impress you.”

On not buying an iPhone 11, Vaani Kapoor said that she did not feel the need to impress trolls.

On the work front, Vaani was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office in India to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Vaani will be seen next in Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it will hit the theatres on July 31 this year.

