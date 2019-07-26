Vaani Kapoor on her perfect bikini bod in War: ‘The toughest was dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals’

Actor Vaani Kapoor returns to the silver screen after a long time with War that stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The Befikre star has now said that while prepping for her role, the toughest part was the dieting.

Speaking with DNA, Vaani said, “I worked a lot on myself to get the fitness needed for the film — going through the grind of yoga, Pilates, weight training and a number of hours spent in the gym. I was very excited about this project and Sid (Siddharth Anand, director) was very clear about how he wanted me to look for the part. The toughest was dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals, but it was all worth it.”

The teaser that was recently released, shows Vaani flaunting her perfect bod in a neon bikini. Director Siddharth told the daily, “We wanted to cast a stunning, super-fit girl as she was being paired opposite the most good-looking hero of our country, Hrithik. Vaani fit the bill completely because she is an amazing actress and put in a lot of effort to look the way she has looked in the film.”

Reacting to the appreciation that is coming her way for War teaser, Vaani told IANS, “It’s always amazing to get positive feedback from audience and it made me really happy to see the reaction. I worked a lot on myself to get the fitness needed for the film.”

War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences while they try to beat each other.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

