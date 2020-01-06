e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s speech is winning the internet

Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s speech is winning the internet

Jennifer Aniston’s expressions during Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards grabbed everyone’s attention.

hollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Golden Globes 2020: Netizens could not stop gushing over Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech.
Golden Globes 2020: Netizens could not stop gushing over Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech.(Twitter/AP)
         

Brad Pitt beat out Hollywood stalwarts Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Tom Hanks to win the Golden Globe for best supporting actor this year. He received the award for his performance as a stunt-double in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. While he won the internet with his funny acceptance speech, netizens also could not help but notice his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s expressions.

During his acceptance speech, Brad joked that he wanted to bring his mother to the prestigious awards night, but decided against it because he is linked to every woman he is spotted with. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward,” he quipped, sending the audience into splits.

As Brad made this joke, the cameras panned to Jennifer to capture her reaction, and she was seen laughing just like the rest of the audience members.

 

Fans could not stop gushing. “Jen’s face throughout Brad’s speech, I honestly can’t cope,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Seeing #JenniferAniston smile at the joke #BradPitt made about bringing his mom to the @goldenglobes made my heart smile. What can I say, I’m still rooting for them. #Romantic.”

 

 

 

 

Even though Brad and Jennifer got divorced more than a decade ago, in 2005, fans are hoping that the now-single stars rekindle their romance. Several reports have been doing the rounds that they are getting back together, even though both of them have always refuted such rumours.

Also read | Golden Globes 2020: From Tom Hanks’ moving speech to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s bromance, five highlights

Before the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Brad told Entertainment Tonight that there was a chance of him crossing paths with Jennifer. “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he quipped, adding, “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

