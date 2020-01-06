Golden Globes 2020 LIVE updates: Quentin Tarantino wins for screenplay, Fleabag wins Best Comedy Series

Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicked off the showbiz awards season Monday morning, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night. The ceremony took place, as always, at the Beverly Hills hotel, hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time.

Russell Crowe and Phoebe Waller-Bridge picked up early TV acting wins, with the Best Drama show award going to HBO’s Succession and Best Comedy show going to Fleabag. Brian Cox also won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama award for his performance in the HBO drama.

Netflix had multiple frontrunners to scoop the night's most prestigious film prize, best drama -- including Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman and heart-wrenching divorce saga Marriage Story. The Two Popes, which imagines the meeting of retiring pontiff Benedict and his charismatic successor Francis, is also in contention for the streamer.

South Korean black comedy Parasite bagged the award for best foreign language film. Bong Joon-ho, the filmmaker behind Parasite, goes head-to-head with Hollywood heavyweights Tarantino and Scorsese in the best director category. But the HFPA drew stinging criticism for its failure to nominate any female directors.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony:

7:55 am IST Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge follows up her acting win with another Golden Globe. Fleabag wins the award for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy.





7:50 am IST Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Laura Dern wins the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, for her performance in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Other nominees included Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, Annette Bening and Kathy Bates.





7: 41 am IST Best Motion Picture - Animated Laika’s stop-motion adventure, Missing Link, wins the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film.





7:40 am IST Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Quentin Tarantino won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.





7:30 am IST Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama Brian Cox wins the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama, for his performance in the Golden Globe-winning Succession. Other nominees included Kit Harington, Rami Malek, Tobias Menzies and Billy Porter.





7:20 am IST Ellen DeGeneres wins the Carol Burnett Award The Carol Burnett Award is an honorary award given for outstanding and lasting contributions to television on or off the screen. It is named in honour of its first recipient, actress Carol Burnett.





7:10 am IST Best Foreign Language Film Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. “Once you overcome the one inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many amazing films,” Bong said in his acceptance speech.





7:05 am IST Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Golden Globe for Fleabag. Other nominees included Natasha Lyonne, Rachel Brosnahan and Christina Applegate.





6:58 am IST Best TV Series - Drama HBO’s Succession wins the Golden Globe for Best TV Series - Drama, beating out The Crown, The Morning Show, Killing Eve and Big Little Lies.





6:55 am IST Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie Stellan Skarsgård wins the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie Golden Globe for his performance in HBO’s Chernobyl. Other nominees included Henry Winkler, Andrew Scott, Kieran Culkin and Alan Arkin.





6:45 am IST Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film Russell Crowe win the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film. He played former Fox News chief Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. Other nominees included Christopher Abbott, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jared Harris and Sam Rockwell.





6:40 am IST Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Ramy Youssef win winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Other nominees included Michael Douglas, Bill Platt, Bill Hader and Paul Rudd.





6:30 am IST Here’s where you can watch the ceremony on TV in India In India, the Golden Globes 2020 will air on Monday (January 6) at 7.30am IST on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1. However, the coverage will not be live, but an hour behind the actual event. While no streaming platform available in India will stream the awards show live, the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards will be updating the list of winners in real time.



