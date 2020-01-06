Golden Globe Awards 2020 red carpet pics: Priyanka Chopra is ready to join Nick Jonas. Check out biggest arrivals

hollywood

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 06:11 IST

The stage is set and the red carpet laid out for the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The biggest guests and the brightest stars have begun to descend on what is now one of the biggest awards nights of Hollywood.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is all decked up and ready to join her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas at the event. They are also two of the many presenters of the night. She shared pictures and videos on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse into her make-up and hair process.

Among the first arrivals on the red carpet were The Act actor Joey King, Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, Fleabag star Andrew Scott and the host for the night, Ricky Gervais. Check out the best dressed stars of the night here:

Jennifer Aniston at the ceremony. ( REUTERS )

Rooney Mara, left, walks on the red carpet as Joaquin Phoenix looks on. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Olivia Colman arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Margot Robbie arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the awards. ( REUTERS )

Kit Harington with wife and actor Rose Leslie. He is the only one nominated from the Game of Thrones family this year. ( Golden Globes/Twitter )

Andrew Scott at the ceremony. ( REUTERS )

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon at the venue. ( REUTERS )

Ana de Armas arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

The Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST) and be broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Netflix comes into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods — 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads all movies with six nods, including best film, drama. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, with five nominations, is up for the same category. The box-office smash Joker may be their stiffest competition.

Tom Hanks, also a nominee for his supporting turn as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award, a similar honorary award given for television accomplishment, will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

