Golden Globes 2020: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:28 IST

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards kicks off the showbiz awards season in Hollywood. The awards show will take place at The Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday (January 5) night.

In India, the Golden Globes 2020 will air on Monday (January 6) at 7.30am IST on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1. However, the coverage will not be live, but an hour behind the actual event.

While no streaming platform available in India will stream the awards show live, the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards will be updating the list of winners in real time.

WE'RE TOO EXCITED TO SLEEP! The #GoldenGlobes are in less than 24 hours! Join us on Facebook tomorrow at 6P ET/3P PT as the HFPA Presents Red Carpet LIVE gets underway, and don't miss a second of Hollywood's Party of the Year™! pic.twitter.com/D6Fd82qdST — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2020

Victory at the Globes ensures key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away. Netflix and its expensively assembled roster of A-listers are far ahead of the traditional studios with 17 Globe film nominations.

The streaming giant secured an equal number of nods in the often-overlooked television categories, where it also leads the pack, ahead of HBO at 15.

Netflix has two frontrunners to scoop the night’s most prestigious film prize, best drama -- Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman and heart-wrenching divorce saga Marriage Story. Vatican drama The Two Popes is also in contention for the streamer, while Warner Bros’ dark comic tale Joker and Universal war epic 1917 round out the category.

British comedian Ricky Gervais returns for a record fifth time as Globes host. His provocative barbs have both riled and delighted Hollywood stars in previous years. This time, he has promised to “go after the general community” rather than individuals, telling the Hollywood Reporter that “pretension and hypocrisy” will be in his firing line.

The starry list of award presenters include nominees Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio (both from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers).

(With inputs from AFP)

