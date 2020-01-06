Golden Globes 2020: From Tom Hanks’ moving speech to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s bromance, five highlights

hollywood

The 77th Golden Globes War epic 1917 shocked the Golden Globes on Sunday by claiming the top prize for best drama film, while Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood won comedy honours, boosting their prospects for next month's Oscars.

The Globes are the first major awards gala of the year, in a packed season that ends with the Academy Awards in just over a month's time, so Sunday's winners will hope to capitalize on some much-needed momentum.

Here are five highlights from the ceremony.

Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech

Brad Pitt won the Golden Globes for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and took this opportunity to thank his "partner-in-crime", co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he addressed as ‘LDC’. The actor also joked about DiCaprio's most famous role as Jack in Titanic. Pitt said had it been him instead of Rose (Kate Winslet), he "would've shared the raft" in the final moments of the period disaster romance.

History makers

Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir made history by becoming the first woman in 19 years to win best original score at the Golden Globes, where Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally won a major award together after collaborating for 52 years. “This is truly — I’m speechless,” Guðnadóttir said onstage Sunday.

Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for The Farewell. ( REUTERS )

US actress-rapper Awkwafina on Sunday took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her touching turn in the family drama The Farewell, becoming the first winner of Asian descent in the category. Director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite became the first Korean film to win the Foreign Language award. Bong, who used a translator to deliver his acceptance speech said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

Ricky Gervais’ monologue

In his fifth gig as the host of the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais didn't shy away from touching upon hot topics like #MeToo, 2019 college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments and the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

"So I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?... Remember, they're just jokes, we're all going to die soon. And there's no sequel. ," he said. "In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. They all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for ya. Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for paedophile movies Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, and Two Popes. Shut up. Shut up. I don’t care. I don’t care," he said.

Tom Hanks moves the crowd

A video package of clips from Tom Hanks’ decades-long career was played before he was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille award. “It's those moments as an actor where everybody I have ever worked with has helped me get to that place,” the double Oscar-winner said. “Sometimes it's 3 o'clock in the morning and sometimes it's 11 at night in which you just have to somehow put it all together, have faith in what the process is and go there.”

Charlize Theron, who presented the award to Hanks, praised him for his career achievements. She also thanked Hanks for her first audition for That Thing You Do!, a 1996 film he directed. “While Tom does give us the chance to see ourselves on the screen, he also gives us something more profound,” Theron said. “He presents a vision of who we can be. He saw a nervous, sweaty young actress failing to mask a panic attack and her thick South African accent. That's the kind of man he is. This is why we love Tom.”

Political speeches

Real-world issues also found their way into Sunday's ceremony. In accepting the best actress award for the miniseries Fosse/Verdon, actor Michelle Williams made abortion and women's rights the central theme of her remarks. The actor said her carer would not have been possible without “employing a women’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom,” adding, "When it’s time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years."

Thanks to the @goldenglobes .

What a cast I got to work with.

Naomi Watts, @WallisAnnabelle Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @JoshStamberg @SethMacFarlane Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring. pic.twitter.com/AW9PtKwKF3 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 6, 2020

Russell Crowe, honoured for his portrayal of Fox News architect Roger Ailes in the limited series The Loudest Voice, drew Australia’s disastrous fires into the awards show from thousands of miles away. Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer Aniston, who read a statement from him. “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based,” Crowe said in part, calling “for respect for our planet for the amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”

This image released by NBC shows Patricia Arquette accepting the award for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie for her role in The Act. ( AP )

Patricia Arquette made the most of her moment in the spotlight by drawing attention to the ongoing tension between the US and Iran. “I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night ... in the history books we will see a country on the brink of war,” Arquette said. “The United States of America, a President tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites. Young people risking their lives traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids heads and the continent of Australia on fire.”

