Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais drags Leonardo DiCaprio’s young dates, Greta Thunberg and Jeffrey Epstein in opening monologue

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 07:54 IST

Host Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes on Sunday, where streaming giant Netflix has several frontrunners for the Hollywood award season’s first and rowdiest prize-giving gala.Stars clad in couture gowns and extravagant jewels hit the red carpet under bright California skies at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel where the champagne-drenched ceremony takes place.

“Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense, shall we?” joked Gervais, who has said he is hosting the awards for the final time. With his opening monologue, Ricky dragged them all, from star Leonardo DiCaprio to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg herself.

Talking about the three-hour long Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ricky said, “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.” Leonardo was laughing at the joke.

Ricky even talked about how ‘Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself’ and addressing his starry audience, he said, “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f— off.”

This is Ricky’s fifth time hosting the event. Twitter is already calling his monologue a strong beginning to the year’s ceremony.

Victory at the Globes will ensure key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away. Netflix’s divorce drama Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, has the most Globes nominations with six.

