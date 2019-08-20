Meet Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan as wedding rumours heat up

bollywood

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is reportedly going to tie the knot with rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan. A Mumbai Mirror report says that the actor will get engaged to his model girlfriend in the next couple of months, with a wedding planned for 2020.

Aditya, who most recently appeared in the period epic Kalank, has repeatedly denied that he is dating Diva, but has been linked up with her for over a year. Asked by Karan Johar on his chat show about his relationship status, Aditya maintained that he was ‘just friends’ with Diva. “She’s a lovely girl and an old friend,” he told Karan. “We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays. So we got papped and stories started.”

Diva, according to the Times of India, was born in the US and made her modelling debut at the age of 14. She has walked the ramp for designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and others. Diva is popular on social media, and has over 165000 followers on Instagram. She has appeared in advertisements for several brands, including Hrithik Roshan’s HRX.

An Instagram story posted by Diva, which showed her apparently kissing a mystery man, sparked off dating rumours. She’d captioned the picture, “It’s Friday. I’m in love.” In March, Aditya implied that he is single when he posted an Instagram picture in which he wore a T-shirt that read ‘Single’ and captioned it, “The single life.” His industry colleagues had called him out on it, with Arjun Kapoor commenting ‘Chal jhootha’ and Parineeti Chopra calling it a ‘big lie’.

Aditya is currently working on Malang, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. He will next begin work on Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 17:51 IST