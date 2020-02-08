Kareena Kapoor joins Taimur, Inaaya on dance floor at Yash-Roohi’s bash, Ananya Panday posts playtime pics

bollywood

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three on Friday, two days after their filmmaker father threw a grand bash to kickstart their birthday celebrations. A host of Bollywood celebrities poured best wishes and blessings on the little ones on Friday as the numerous unseen pictures from the party continued to flood social media.

While the entire brigade of star kids from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan made it to the do, their celebrity moms also had their fair share of fun at the bash. A video of Kareena grooving to the Baby Shark song alongside Taimur and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has surfaced on the internet. She can be seen enjoying herself at the party as the kids dance to the popular kids’ song.

Kareena’s fans were happy to see this side of the actor. A fan wrote, “woah this is the cutest thing ever. I never imagined would see Kareena dances to Baby Shark.” Another said, “Lol she is in her own world.”

Neha Dhupia went on to share more pictures from the bash to wish the Johar twins on their birthday. Sharing a picture of her daughter Mehr holding Yash’s hand while playing on their tiny two-wheelers on Instagram, she wrote, “#happybirthday our dearest #Yash and #Roohi ... we love you loads @mehrdhupiabedi.” She shared another solo picture of Roohi trying to ride a kids’ bike at the party.

Ananya Panday also wished Karan’s kids on Instagram by sharing a glimpse of their playtime together. Sharing throwback pictures of herself playing with them at their residence, Ananya wrote, “sitting in a barbie inflatable car while looking for a spider man balloon. happy bday Yash and Roohi #Munchkins.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday playing with Roohi.

Ananya’s fans also loved the pictures which got more than 8,93,700 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan wrote, “aww, So cute.” Another asked her, “Are u struggling in babysitting these two.”

