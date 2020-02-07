e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor goes make-up free, son Taimur transforms into The Hulk at Yash-Roohi’s birthday party

Kareena Kapoor goes make-up free, son Taimur transforms into The Hulk at Yash-Roohi’s birthday party

Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol along with tiny tots like Taimur, Roohi, Yash and AbRam were spotted having a good time at Karan Johar’s party.

bollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar’s kids’ party on the occasion of his children, Yash and Roohi, was a star studded affair.
Karan Johar’s kids’ party on the occasion of his children, Yash and Roohi, was a star studded affair.(Instagram)
         

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins — Roohi and Yash — turned three on Friday. Ahead of the day, the filmmaker had hosted a lavish kids’ party, attended by a host of star kids and their celebrity parents. Now, more photos from the bash have appeared on social media.

In one of the new pictures to have surfaced online, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur can be seen sitting intently and looking on as a person paints his face with green, black and white colours, transforming him into a cute little The Hulk. In other pictures, one shows actor Kajol posing with Karan and Hiroo. In yet another, Karan is led by Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, as both smile. In another wind-swept picture, a makeup-free Kareena poses with Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji. In a fourth picture, Karan can be seen carrying his son, Yash, in his arms. In another, Karan, who is carrying Roohi in his arms, cuts a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.

 

 

 

 

In Tuesday’s party, celeb kids were spotted having a fun time — a video of Taimur dancing and jumping to music was all over the internet. In the same video, Taimur’s little cousin Inaaya Naumi too was seen swaying to music. In another video, Ekta Kapoor’s son was seen with Riteish Deshmukh. Posting a picture of single parents’ club, Tusshar had written: “Single parents Club.....we broke barriers!”

 

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sara Ali Khan if she has had a one-night stand, sent naughty texts

Early on Friday, Karan posted a touching note on being a single parent and thanked his mother Hiroo for being his support system. He wrote: “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....”

Karan Johar, meanwhile, remains busy as ever. His latest production Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, will hit the screens on February 21, 2020. Karan will also begin shooting for his latest directorial, Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Plea to issue fresh death warrants for Delhi gang-rape convicts dismissed
Plea to issue fresh death warrants for Delhi gang-rape convicts dismissed
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
How cheap the upcoming Apple iPhone 9 can be? Here’s an estimate
How cheap the upcoming Apple iPhone 9 can be? Here’s an estimate
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news