Kareena Kapoor goes make-up free, son Taimur transforms into The Hulk at Yash-Roohi’s birthday party

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 15:10 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins — Roohi and Yash — turned three on Friday. Ahead of the day, the filmmaker had hosted a lavish kids’ party, attended by a host of star kids and their celebrity parents. Now, more photos from the bash have appeared on social media.

In one of the new pictures to have surfaced online, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur can be seen sitting intently and looking on as a person paints his face with green, black and white colours, transforming him into a cute little The Hulk. In other pictures, one shows actor Kajol posing with Karan and Hiroo. In yet another, Karan is led by Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, as both smile. In another wind-swept picture, a makeup-free Kareena poses with Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji. In a fourth picture, Karan can be seen carrying his son, Yash, in his arms. In another, Karan, who is carrying Roohi in his arms, cuts a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.

In Tuesday’s party, celeb kids were spotted having a fun time — a video of Taimur dancing and jumping to music was all over the internet. In the same video, Taimur’s little cousin Inaaya Naumi too was seen swaying to music. In another video, Ekta Kapoor’s son was seen with Riteish Deshmukh. Posting a picture of single parents’ club, Tusshar had written: “Single parents Club.....we broke barriers!”

Early on Friday, Karan posted a touching note on being a single parent and thanked his mother Hiroo for being his support system. He wrote: “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....”

Karan Johar, meanwhile, remains busy as ever. His latest production Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, will hit the screens on February 21, 2020. Karan will also begin shooting for his latest directorial, Takht.

