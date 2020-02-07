Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn 3, filmmaker says single parent in social status but not in reality

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:04 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on the occasion of his twins, Yash and Roohi, turning three on Friday. While he counted his blessings , Karan particularly thanked his mother Hiroo Johar for co-parenting his kids.

He wrote: “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....” He also shared a picture of him sitting on a chair, holding his babies in his arms with his mother standing behind him.

The post got a lot of love from his colleagues in the film industry. Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Amrita Arora, Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Seema Khan among others left birthday messages in the comments section or dropping red heart emojis on the post.

Karan Johar with his kids and mom.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker hosted a lavish kids’ birthday party in Mumbai, which saw a host of star kids attend. Names included Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Riteish Deshmukh’s boys -- Riaan and Rahyl among others. Taimur was spotted dancing and jumping spiritedly. Actor Kunal Kemmu’s little girl, Inaaya Naumi too was spotted swaying to music. The theme was camp; the garden was decorated with jungle-themed cut outs.

On his work front, Karan remains busy as ever — his latest production, Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the screens on February 21, 2020. Later this month, the principle shooting of his ambitious directorial, Takht, will also commence. The film boasts of a galaxy of stars including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

