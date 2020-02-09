Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar joins Singham Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty at police marathon

bollywood

Akshay Kumar is the latest entrant in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which will return with the fourth instalment in the franchise, Sooryavanshi. The actor along with Singham actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit joined the police at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on Sunday and shared a picture on social media.

Posting the picture with Ajay and Rohit, Akshay wrote in his Instagram caption, “Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn’t run after you but with you #AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn.” The trio is seen in black T-shirts with Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)’ written on it.

Rohit had kick-started the cop franchise with 2011 film Singham, starring Ajay Devgn in lead role. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Ranveer Singh joined the club in 2018 with Simmba which will now be followed by Sooryavanshi on March 27, 2020. The film will have Ajay and Ranveer in a guest role as DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, respectively.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead opposite Akshay. Earlier this week, Akshay had shared a funny behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. In the shared video, Katrina Kaif is seen sweeping the floor with a broom and whacks Akshay with it. The 52-year-old actor addressed Katrina as the newest ‘Swachh Bharat’ brand ambassador in his tweet.

Rohit added another star to his ‘cop-universe’ on the occasion of Jackie Shroff’s 63rd birthday. The director announced that the actor will play a pivotal role in the Sooryavanshi. He posted a picture with him on Instagram and wrote, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you. The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost @apnabhidu #sooryavanshi.”

