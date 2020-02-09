Kamya Panjabi gets engaged to Shalabh Dang in presence of her 10-year-old daughter. See pics, video

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:47 IST

Kamya Panjabi got engaged to beau Shalabh Dang on Saturday and shared a glimpse of the engagement ceremony on Instagram. The two got engaged in a traditional ring ceremony at a gurudwara in the presence of close family members.

Sharing several pictures of her engagement on Instagram, she wrote in caption, “#shubhmangalkasha #sagai @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang.” The first picture gives a close look at her huge engagement ring as she held Shalabh’s hand, who has a wedding band on his ring finger. While the groom-to-be was in a short blue and white kurta-pyjama, Kamya decked up in a sharara for the event. There is also a picture of Shalabh going down on his knee while holding a ring in his hand as Kamya laughs.

Kamya also shared a video from the event on Sunday. Her 10-year-old daughter can be seen among other family members who joined her for the ceremony.

Shalabh Dang and Kamya Panjabi get engaged in a gurudwara.

The two are set to be married and kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Ahead of the engagement, Kamya shared a picture of herself bowing her head in front of Lord Ganesha. She is seen in a golden silk sari with her hair tied in a bun adorned with white flowers. Announcing the beginning of her pre-wedding festivities, she wrote in the caption, “OM SHRI GANESHAYA NAMAH #shubhmangalkasha.”

Kamya’s industry friends showered her with best wishes and congratulated her on the engagement. Gauahar Khan commented to her Instagram post, Yayyyyy congratulations.” Vahbiz Dorabjee and Pooja Singh also congratulated her in the comments section. Kavita Kaushik wrote in her Instagram stories, “Couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Huge congrats guys!!! Partyyyy.” Kamya replied to her, “See you tomorrow.”

She had earlier shared pictures from her bachelorette and had captioned the post, “Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai.”

Some reports indicate the actor will have her haldi and sangeet on February 9 and will tie the knot with Shalabh on February 10. This will reportedly be followed by a reception on February 11. She had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding.”

Talking about her would-be husband, she had said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushed Kamya, adding it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

