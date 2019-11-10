Kamya Panjabi on marrying Shalabh Dang: ‘Am I not good enough just because I’m divorced and a single parent?’

tv

The wedding bells will soon ring for actor Kamya Panjabi and her Delhi-based boyfriend, Shalabh Dang. They are busy prepping for their big day scheduled to happen next year. Not willing to spill the beans about the date or further details, Kamya confirms it’s going to be a grand celebration with her close friends and family.

“I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding,” quips the 40-year-old who became a popular name with shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

Kamya was earlier married to businessman Bunty Negi, but they called it quits in 2013, after 10 years of marriage.

Though the actor was “reluctant to get into another relationship”, she believes destiny had something else planned for her. She met Shalabh in February this year, and after dating for just a month-and-a-half, he proposed to her. “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushes Kamya, adding it’s the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

A single parent to a 10-year-old daughter, Kamya says there have been times when people have wondered what made Shalabh accept her and her daughter, and that puts her off. “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asks.

“We all have our own identity, dignity, and self-respect. We all celebrate Women’s Day, and then also we look at a divorced woman in such light. Till the time people aren’t going to change their thinking, there is no point celebrating women’s achievements and calling ourself progressive,” she says.

