Kamya Punjabi on daughter Aara’s reaction to her decision to get married again: ‘She really likes his company’

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:26 IST

Actor Kamya Punjabi has revealed that her boyfriend Shalabh Dang did not know that she was an actor and that even today he does not watch all her shows. Asked if Shalabh knew she is an actor before he met her, Kamya told SpotBoye in an interview, “Not really. I introduced myself as Kamya Panjabi and then after a long conversation, I myself told him that I am an actor by profession.”

Claiming that she liked that fact that he was not a fan, Kamya said, “I never wanted my boyfriend or husband to have that fan quality. He has a hectic schedule, so, definitely can’t watch all the episodes but I keep updating him for any scene which I want him to see and he watches that. He loves my work and is really fond of me.

Talking about daughter Aara, she added, “She is extremely happy about it. Kids usually take time to accept a new person in their life but I gave them enough time to gel with each other and now she really likes his company.”

She also elaborated on her wedding plans and told the entertainment website, “I want at least 6 months to arrange things. It’s just three months left for the year to end. So, I don’t want to rush with anything and enjoy this phase of being in love and feel the excitement t of getting married thoroughly.”





“I am behaving like a 16-year-old right now (laughs). Sometimes I think I don’t have to do too much of shor sharaba and just simply get married in a mandir and post that throw a party for my family, friends and colleagues. I have to keep a grand party as I know so many people here in Television. I want to invite each and everyone. Then I feel if we have a destination wedding, I would invite all my friends. And then I think no let’s just have a grand wedding here. But one thing I am sure about is- I want to do all the rituals and have proper pheras. Salabh is open to whatever I decide,” she added.

She also said she is happy to be welcomed in his family: “They were little surprised when he told them about me. But they didn’t show any kind of reluctance towards it. In fact, they are broadminded people and behaved extremely sweet to me. I feel blessed that not just the man but his family is equally good.”

Kamya is all set to marry Shalabh next year, seven years after she divorced ex husband Bunty Negi.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 12:26 IST