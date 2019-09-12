Kamya Punjabi’s boyfriend proposes marriage just 1 month after dating: ‘I am madly in love with him’

tv

Television actor and theatre artist Kamya Punjabi is giving a second chance to married life. She will soon tie the knot with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang, seven years after her divorce with ex-husband Bunty Negi.

Kamya told Bombay Times that Shalabh proposed to her just a month and a half after they began dating. “I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage,” she said.

Kamya says she is smitten with Shalabh and feels like a teenager in love. “Tying the knot again was a huge deal for me and hence, I took my time to think about it. Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love. In fact, there came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him,” she added.

Kamya is a single mother to nine-year-old daughter Aara. She says her daughter adores Shalabh just like his son from a previous marriage dotes on Kamya. “I reach out to Shalabh when Aara gets stubborn because she listens to him. It’s such a relief to see them bond so well. I am also extremely fond of Ishan and we get along like a house on fire,” she said.

According to the report, Kamya and Shalabh are planning for a spring 2020 wedding. The couple is planning a trip to Dubai next month to celebrate their kids’ birthdays in early October.

Kamya has worked on multiple television soaps over the years. She made her debut with Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 200. She was then seen in hit TV shows like Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki. She participated on the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013 and is currently seen on Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

