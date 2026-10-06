Bengaluru woman says city ‘not for middle-class people’, claims ₹1 lakh a month is minimum needed

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a discussion online after claiming that people earning less than ₹1 lakh a month should reconsider moving to the city, pointing to soaring property prices and high rents. A Bengaluru woman claimed high rents and property prices made the city unaffordable for the middle class. (Instagram/unfiltered_atreyee)

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Taking to Instagram, a woman named Atreyee shared a video in which she spoke about the cost of living in Bengaluru and argued that buying or even renting a home has become increasingly difficult for middle-class residents.

‘Don’t come to Bengaluru’ "If you don't earn a minimum, minimum ₹1 lakh monthly, then please don't come to Bengaluru. I know this might be a little controversial, but truly, if you're not earning a minimum of ₹1 lakh, then don't come to Bengaluru," she said.

Explaining her argument, Atreyee said home ownership remains a common aspiration among middle-class families, but property prices in Bengaluru make that dream difficult to achieve.

"Because as middle-class, all of us have a small dream of having our own house. All middle-class [people] can relate to this thing, that everyone has this dream that they will have their own house. And in Bengaluru, when you go to buy a house, the starting minimum price starts at ₹2 crore," she said.

She added that flats in better localities and housing societies could cost between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore.

High rents in the city Atreyee also highlighted rental costs, claiming that a 2BHK apartment in a housing society could cost around ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 per month.

"And if you're not buying a flat and you're living on rent, even then the price here doesn't seem any lower. If you want to live in a society in a 2 BHK, then the minimum, basic price starts at ₹40,000 to ₹45,000," she said.

She further claimed that even an individual house outside a gated society could cost at least ₹30,000 in rent.

"So basically, Bengaluru is definitely not for middle-class people. Truly. Bengaluru is only for those people who are earning ₹3 to ₹4 lakh in a month," she concluded.

The video was shared with the caption, "Don’t come to Bengaluru if you’re not earning atleast 1 lakh monthly."

Watch the clip here: