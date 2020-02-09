Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gifts Shehnaaz Gill his shorts as parting gift, gets mixed reactions from viewers

tv

As Bigg Boss 13 approached its finale next Sunday, the contestants gave away parting gifts to their friends in the house. And it was Sidharth Shukla who surprised everyone with his choice of gift for Shehnaaz Gill. The Balika Vadhu actor gave her his grey shorts so that she may not miss him in his absence.

Shehnaaz not just graciously accepted his gift but also said that if she is not evicted this weekend, she will surely sleep in them that night. Shehnaaz also had a unique gift for Sidharth -- a lipstick which would remind him of her absence.

The viewers couldn’t stop laughing at Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s choice of gifts and had a field day on Twitter. A fan wrote, “It was funny to see #ShehnaazGill say “I will wear & sleep if I don’t go today” she is adorable.” An ardent fan of Sidharth reacted, “I love his grey shorts, Sana ko nahi chahiye to pls mujhe de do (if Shehnaaz doesn’t want it, you can give it to me).” One more laughed over it, Lol.. Mast gift diya.” A fan wrote on Twitter, “Hahahahah this is #SidharthShukla for u. Turning ordinary into extraordinary.”

Shilpa Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 13 house in last episode.

Sidharth was also trolled for coming up with an idea. A viewer called it “Vulgarity, disgusting to another level.” Another wrote “Sid is so ugly man. no bath dirty man shehnaz should disinfect the shorts before wearing.” There were many who called them crazy and adorable. A fan even demanded, “Please start a new show with Sid and Sana super duper hit hoga.#Sidnaaz forever.”

Meanwhile, others came up with novel ideas and gave away some of their personal belongings to their friends. While Mahira Sharma gifted Paras Chhabra her perfume, he gave her his bracelet. Rashami Desai got a perfume from Asim Riaz and a salwar-kameez from Arti Singh. Rashami gave her hair dryer to Asim who had always wanted a similar one.

