Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty’s couple yoga lessons turn into comedy as Shehnaaz Gill fails miserably

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:08 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to welcome Shilpa Shetty on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the fitness enthusiast will be seen teaching yoga to the contestants. The makers have shared a promo from the upcoming episode where Shilpa is seen making contestants practice couple yoga with their fellow contestants.

In the promo, Shilpa begins her yoga classes on Bigg Boss 13 with breathing exercises. She corrects Shehnaaz Gill who had been breathing like a ‘Dhak Dhak’ dance move, who replies that she doesn’t know how to do it. Shilpa then moves to the couple yoga session. The contestants can be seen attempting the completed positions in sync with their friends. While Shehnaaz struggles to do it right, Asim Riaz seems to be the best performer. Shilpa also teases Paras Chhabra that he is using the opportunity to mingle with the female contestants.

The viewers loved Shilpa’s initiative of giving fitness lessons to the contestants. A viewer wrote, “Looking forward to loads of laughter. #ShehnaazGill will not conform to the norms.” A fan made fun of Shehnaaz while talking about her “Dhak dhak krne lga wala breathing”.

While many were impressed with Asim who performed most of the yoga poses perfectly, some also enquired about his back pain and thumb injury. A fan asked, “TV where is the back pain thumb pain of Asim Riaz reply me ?“

Shilpa will be seen promoting her film, Nikamma. She will also be accompanied by her co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia on the show. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is set to hit theatres on June 5 this year.

Bigg Boss 13 is one week away from its finale on February 16. Asim, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Paras have already made it to the finale. While Asim, Rashami and Sidharth were already the members of the Elite Club, Paras went on to become the fourth finalist after he was saved by Sidharth during an immunity task.

