Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill regrets not supporting Sidharth Shukla from day 1, fans say ‘she learnt a lesson’

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill was upset during the immunity task as Sidharth Shukla chose to save Paras Chhabra from evictions instead of saving her.

tv Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla chose to save Paras Chhabra from evictions instead of Shehnaaz Gill.
         

Bigg Boss 13 finally got its fourth finalist in Paras Chhabra who was saved by Sidharth Shukla during an immunity task. This left Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh, who could not be saved from the upcoming evictions, upset. As Sidharth chose Paras over Shehnaaz, the latter wondered if she should have chosen to support Sidharth from day one.

Shehnaaz had shown her love for Paras soon after their entry in the house. However, she switched her loyalty to Sidharth a few days later, while Paras befriended Mahira Sharma.

The viewers reacted on Shehnaaz’s loss on Twitter. A viewer wrote, “Finally she accepted that she should have supported #SidharthShukla because he is the one who has always Supported her in every situations. Hence Proved @sidharth_shukla is the winner.” Another wrote, “Not agree. Already bohot kia hai Sana ne. (she has done enough already) She is not here to support some body. She is here to play what she feels.” One more viewer wrote on Twitter, “Sana doesn’t realise she is in a reality show with selfish, arrogant, egoistic gamers. She got carried away thinking, it’s REAL. She must have learnt a lesson.”

A viewers slammed Sidharth for not saving Shehnaaz despite sharing a very good bond with her and tweeted, “Sidharth ShukIa never took a stand for her. Itna jiske saath cozy aur comfortable ho usko bacha bhi lete yaar (You should have at least saved the person with whom you were so comfortable and cosy). Shehnaaz Gill slapped all haters today!”

Sidharth, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, who had already made it to the finale. During the immunity task that resumed on Friday’s episode, Asim chose to play for Arti, Rashami for Shehnaaz and Sidharth for Paras. Since Sidharth managed to win the task, Paras was allowed to enter the finale. An upset Shehnaaz claimed that her fans will save her from evictions.

