Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 written update episode 130 February 7: Rashami-Asim claim Bigg Boss is biased towards Sidharth Shukla

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 00:40 IST

As the show inches closer to finale, Bigg Boss 13 contestants are displaying emotions quite contrary to their personalities. On Friday’s episode, Sidharth Shukla was seen saving Paras Chhabra over Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, surprising everyone and leaving Paras emotional as he was saved.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The immunity task from the previous day continued and Sidharth chose Paras over Arti and Shehnaaz in the game. Both Asim and Rashami tried their best to convince Sidharth for Arti but could not.

After Paras was saved, Arti kept crying as she said she knew she would leave the house as Shehnaaz was more popular. Shehnaaz said she would leave the next day as she was not saved. Asim got very angry and yelled at everyone. Shehnaaz also said she was hurt. Shehnaaz said it is because of him that she is labelled as a flipper.

Shehnaaz and Asim continued their fight and mentioned how they had earlier supported each other in various tasks. Asim said she is like Paras and will just show him down.

Later in the evening, Asim also locked horns with Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth said Asim’s core is spoilt so he does not want people he knows to be in touch with Asim. Asim taunted that it was the first time Sidharth spoke for himself and fought alone, Sidharth said he was fine the way he is. Asim also asked Shehnaaz to join Sidharth and fight on his behalf. Shehnaaz got angry and yelled that Asim did not pay attention to Rashami when Himanshi was there. Soon, Sidharth said Shehnaaz and Asim were similar.

Rashami made faces as she watched and then asked why they were threatening each other. Sidharth yelled asking why was she interested. Asim asked if they would beat each other on finale itself, he even joked they should take the interviews and all for a few days before getting into a fight with each other.

Later, Bigg Boss announced that Asim and Rashami were wrong in blaming Bigg Boss for being biased against them. Rashami said that she did not blame Bigg Boss for the bias. Asim apologised and Rashami said she has been following rules and will continue do so.

When the task resumed soon, Asim said he would rather not play the game. He apologized to Arti and said he feels there will be fight and he will eventually be blamed for it. Sidharth got to pick the keys yet again and Rashami claimed she was hurt. She also blamed Bigg Boss for bias as Sidharth was no reprimanded enough.

