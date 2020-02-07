Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra among top four finalists, joins Sidharth, Asim and Rashami

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is reportedly the fourth finalist of the season after Sidharth Shukla won a task that allowed Paras to join him in the finale. The show will reportedly have its finale on February 16.

Asim Riaz was the first contestant to make it to the Elite Club. He was later joined by Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. All three have already reached the finale. According to a report on India Forums, the three contestants were asked to name a housemate each whom they want to join them in the finale. They had to play for their chosen contestant and the winner would be the fourth finalist to enter the finale.

The report states that Asim chose to play for Arti Singh, Rashami for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth for Paras. Since Sidharth managed to win the task, Paras was allowed to enter the finale.

Paras has been making headlines for his relationship with Mahira Sharma in the house. The two continue to be together, which reportedly led to his break-up with TV actor Akanksha Puri. Paras had also confirmed his break-up on the show during his conversation with now evicted contestant Shefali Jariwala.

He had said, “After seeing so much, she should herself move on.” He added that he doesn’t get into such things and ends up landing into controversies for nothing. Even Mahira had told him “if a girl outside the house is feeling bad about it, then stop it”. But Paras had replied in rage, “Will I play Bigg Boss according to her? Will I do everything according to someone with whom I don’t want to stay? I can’t suppress my feelings? Don’t try to become great.”

Meanwhile, the makers have dropped new promos of the upcoming episode where Sidharth can be seen having fun with Mahira. He took a dig at Shehnaaz and Rashami for being either unwell or hurt and said that Mahira was the fittest contestant in the house.

