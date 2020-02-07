Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah claims she got shagun for Sidharth Shukla says he is rude ‘because Arti doesn’t listen to him

tv

Actor Kashmera Shah has said she had ‘shagun’ ready for Sidharth Shukla, just in case Arti Singh agreed to being hitched to the TV actor. Kashmera recently went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and tried her best to get Sidharth and her sister-in-law Arti together as a couple. Arti, however, made it clear that was not interested in a relationship with Sidharth and was happy as his friend.

Talking about the reason that made her go all out to try and make #SidArti work, Kashmera told Times of India in an interview, “I found the video of Arti’s ‘Mera Saaya saath hoga’ very funny and I liked it. I have seen their bonding and closeness. When Sidharth went to jail as a punishment inside the BB house, Arti was seen sitting outside. Sidharth has always saved her from nominations and has protected her. Arti has always been loyal to her and so has been Sidharth. So after seeing all this, I felt that they share a good friendship and rapport. And all these qualities we lookout in a husband.”

“In normal life, when Arti finds someone good, she’s very honest about people and shares with us if she likes him. Now, this time as she was locked inside the house, we didn’t get a chance to speak. So, as a Bhabhi and as a friend I asked her kahin aisa toh nahi you don’t know about your feelings. I told her if you like him, let me know I got shagun for him,” she added.

During her visit to the house, Kashmera asked Arti if she liked Sidharth. “No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta (He is a good guy but our temperaments do not match),” Arti dismissed the discussion of a romantic connection.

Kashmera, nonetheless, continued saying, “Tumhe agar husband chahiye to isne humesha tumhe save kiya hai...wo protective quality hai. Usne humesha tumhe bachaya, kabhi Shehnaaz ko nahi bachaya (He has been protective of you. He is the perfect husband material for you. He has always saved you but never saved Shehnaaz).” Arti insisted their temperaments do not match and Kashmera agreed with her, joking it would be like Arti marrying her but later tried her best to convince her that he is the perfect husband material.

Kashmera also claimed that Sidharth looked like an aggressive person from outside but he seemed logical and rational when she stayed with him inside the Bigg Boss house. “When I watched the show as a viewer I felt he was rude, but when I went inside I understood he does that out of frustration because Arti doesn’t listen to him. Sidharth is very logical, funny and respectful and my opinion about him has changed. As for Vishal, I thought, he has always been against Arti, but I found him very loving. He is a good person and I gelled well with him. My opinion about Mahira also changed from the time when I watched her as a viewer. I thought she was very annoying and fights a lot, but inside, she is very chulbuli (fun-loving), she keeps dancing and has fun in the house. I have started liking her,” she told the daily.

