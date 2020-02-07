Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding in December, families send save the date requests: report

bollywood

After being in a steady relationship for more than two years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to get married in December this year, according to Rajeev Masand’s column in Open magazine. Their wedding will reportedly take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which also happens to be their first film together, on December 4.

Preparations for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding are already in full swing and their extended families have been asked to save the date, the report adds.

Earlier this week, Ranbir and Alia made an appearance together at the wedding reception of the former’s cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. They were accompanied by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia has fit right in with Ranbir’s family, and has been clicked with them on several occasions. Recently, Alia joined Ranbir and Neetu in Delhi, where his father Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised for an infection.

Meanwhile, Alia’s family has warmed up to Ranbir, as well. Her father Mahesh Bhatt told The Telegraph in an interview last year that he loved Ranbir.

“Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out,” the filmmaker said.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays a mafia queen. She will soon plunge into Karan Johar’s epic historical drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

According to the column in Open magazine, Alia wants a break from intense roles and is looking for an “easy and breezy” film. It is being said that she might give her nod to Golmaal 5, the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise.

