Alia Bhatt has a protective arm around Neetu Singh as they pose with Ranbir Kapoor at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. Watch

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:13 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Singh attended Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa’s reception on Tuesday. The couple has maintained a low-key after Rishi Kapoor took ill last week. In a new video, Alia can be seen getting protective about Neetu.

The video shows Alia, Ranbir and Neetu walking in to attend Armaan’s reception. Wearing a beautiful pale green and pink lehenga choli, Alia looks pretty as ever. While Ranbir is in a blue sherwani paired with white chudidar, Neetu looks colourful in a green and blue salwar kameez. As the three prepare to pose for cameramen, Neetu beckons Alia to stand next to her. Alia obliges and, at one point, puts her arm behind Neetu. Ranbir stands by his mother, on the other side.

Alia and Ranbir had been missing from most of the functions of Armaan and Anissa’s wedding, owing to Rishi Kapoor’s ill health. Last week, the actor couple made a dash to Delhi, after Rishi was admitted to a city hospital, owing to an infection. The veteran actor had been shooting in Delhi for the past 18 days (before hospital admission). Rishi had taken to Twitter to clarify matters; he was being treated for a patch which could have led to pneumonia. He has since moved back to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Armaan’s wedding reception was a star-studded fun affair, with a host of stars taking to the stage to put up performances. Karan, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s videos dancing soon went viral. Kiara Advani, sisters Karisma and Kareena dancing with Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were online too. Karisma was spotted at all the functions of her cousin including mehendi, sangeet and wedding. Kareena was seen with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan dancing in the baraat. The Bachchan family, including Amitabh, daughter Shweta, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya attended the wedding.

