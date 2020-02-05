e-paper
Kapil Sharma asks Neena Gupta if she will play Pamela Anderson’s role in Baywatch, her ‘non-veg’ reply will crack you up

Neena Gupta had a hilarious reply when asked Kapil Sharma asked her if she is going to play Pamela Anderson’s role in Baywatch.

bollywood Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neena Gupta’s NSFW reply on the Kapil Sharma Show made everyone ROFL.
Neena Gupta’s NSFW reply on the Kapil Sharma Show made everyone ROFL.
         

Trust Neena Gupta to give the best, most unfiltered answers in interviews. During a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor was her fun self when she gave a very NSFW reply to host Kapil Sharma’s question.

Neena was on the show with the team of her film Panga--Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill and child actor Yagya Bhasin with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Kapil asked Neena about the rumours that she will join hit US television show Baywatch and take over Pamela Anderson’s role. Neena quickly said, “Arre itne big b**bs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don’t have such big b**bs. Where do I get it from?).” The audience, her co-stars, Kapil and even Archana Puran Singh erupted in loud laughs at her reply. Jassie hid his face in his hands with embarrassment while Richa told Yagya to shut his ears.

 

After he could catch a breath, Kapil asked Neena to give a more ‘veg’ reply to the question. “Then ask me a veg question,” Neena defended herself saying that no question about Pamela Anderson could be ‘veg’.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Elizabeth Hurley attend Armaan Jain’s reception. See pics

In the episode, Kapil also asked the cast if they have ever borrowed Rs 100-150 from people since they became famous or eaten breakfast before brushing their teeth. The stars had a tonne of fun with Kapil and his questions.

In Panga, Kangana’s character is a working mom who makes an inspiring comeback to kabaddi with support from her family and friends. The film features Neena as her mother, Richa as her trainer and Jassie as her husband.

