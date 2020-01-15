Neena Gupta on having daughter Masaba out of wedlock: ‘Every child needs both parents, I know she suffered’

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:47 IST

Neena Gupta has a lot on her plate including Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Panga, in which she plays her mother. The actor has, however, confessed that if she could go back in time she wouldn’t have a child outside wedlock in real life.

Neena has single-handedly brought up her daughter and now popular designer, Masaba Gupta. Talking about it, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.”

Talking about how her daughter helps her in the field of fashion, she said, “Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white or sneakers with a fancy gown. She’s given me the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It’s important that you are not embarrassed when you try something new.”

A throwback picture of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta.

Neena has also confessed that after growing up in a middle-class household in Delhi, she has evolved with time. “I’ve evolved with time and learnt from my daughter which designers and singers are in. I go for late night parties and if I have a little money, I sometimes buy something expensive, too,” she said.

She had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview that like all mothers, she is always worried about her daughter for everything. “That’s in my DNA. Even when she will be 40, I would be worried about her. That’s normal”.

“We both are very normal mother and daughter. We advise each other most of the time. But are we are our own persons and decide what we want to do on our own. But we are always open to each other’s thoughts,” she added.

Besides Panga, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao again in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Its a homosexual love story and also stars Maanvi Gagroo and Jitendra Kumar.

Her last film Badhaai Ho won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. She also received a Filmfare Best Actress award for the role of a middle-aged woman pregnant with her third child.

Her another film, The Last Color, directed by chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna, was named in the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The film, however, could make it to the final list.

