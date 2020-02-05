Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Elizabeth Hurley attend Armaan Jain’s reception. See pics

bollywood

Actor Armaan Jain’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday was as glittery and starry as it gets. From the Khans to the Kapoors, all the biggest stars of Bollywood were in attendance to celebrate Armaan’s wedding with Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan’s cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arrived in their best traditional attires. While Kareena was seen in a silver, shimmery lehenga, Karisma and her daughter Samaira posed in matching white outfits.

Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra.

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor with Alia Bhatt. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Kareena, Karisma and Samaira Kapoor; and Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani, Rani Mukerji and Rekha at the reception.

Tara Sutaria, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday with dad Chunky and mom Bhavana.

Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty.

Also at the wedding was Armaan’s other actor cousin, Ranbir Kapoor. He arrived at the reception with his mother and actor Neetu Kapoor and actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The trio could not attend the wedding on Monday as Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to an infection. But on Tuesday night, the family came together for the celebrations. Alia wore a pink and green lehenga while Ranbir looked dapper in a blue traditional bandhgala.

Another couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, also made waves at the reception. Malaika was seen in a sultry red saree while her boyfriend complemented her perfectly in his velvet green outfit.

The biggest surprise appearance was of actor and model Elizabeth Hurley. She attended the wedding reception in a metallic silver gown with a high slit.

Also at the reception was actor Shah Rukh Khan with his interior designer wife Gauri Khan, actor Varun Dhawan with his fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal, actors Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Rekha and others.

