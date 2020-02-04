e-paper
Neetu Kapoor welcomes Armaan Jain’s bride to the family with a dance video from wedding. Watch

Neetu Kapoor has welcomed Armaan Jain’s wife, Anissa Malhotra to the family with an Instagram post.

bollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:10 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at their wedding.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at their wedding.
         

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has welcomed Armaan Jain's newly-wedded wife Anissa Malhotra into their family. Neetu, Armaan's aunt-in-law, took to Instagram to welcome Anissa to the family. She posted two photographs of the couple along with a video of Anissa from her sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

In the clip, Anissa can be seen dancing. Neetu captioned her post: "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

 

Armaan and Anissa's wedding saw a galaxy of stars gracing the event. Joining them were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor among many others.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister. Armaan and Anissa got engaged last year.

