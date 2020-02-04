e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya to Ananya Panday, pics of all A-lister guests at Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding

Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya to Ananya Panday, pics of all A-lister guests at Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s Mumbai wedding was attended by some of the biggest names of Bollywood. See pics here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 04, 2020 08:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Armaan Jain’s wedding with Anissa Malhotra was a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Monday night. The Kapoor clan all came together with more Bollywood stars to celebrate with the new couple.

Actor Aishwarya Rai arrived with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya was seen in a shimmery white Anarkali while Abhishek kept things formal in his black suit. Aaradhya wore the cutest red lehenga to the wedding.

The groom was dressed in a white sherwani while the bride wore a red lehenga. They posed for pictures after their wedding.

The Kapoor-Malhotra families with the newly-married couple.
The Kapoor-Malhotra families with the newly-married couple.
Ananya Panday, Amrita Arora and Kiara Advani at the wedding.
Ananya Panday, Amrita Arora and Kiara Advani at the wedding.
Simi Garewal, Karan Johar and Dimple Kapadia with Twinkle Khanna.
Simi Garewal, Karan Johar and Dimple Kapadia with Twinkle Khanna.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya; Chunky and Bhavana Pandey; and Sonali Bendre with Goldie Bahl.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya; Chunky and Bhavana Pandey; and Sonali Bendre with Goldie Bahl.
Sohail, Salma, Arbaaz Khan with Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.
Sohail, Salma, Arbaaz Khan with Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.

Also in attendance were actors Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Amrita Arora, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Bahl and others. Actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also arrived with his mother Salma Khan, sister Alvira and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Also read: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma arrive in style, Taimur and Saif dance with baaraat. See pics

Veteran actors Simi Garewal and Dimple Kapadia also attended the wedding. The latter came with her daughter and author Twinkle Khanna. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen at the venue in his traditional best.

Armaan is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and the grandson of late filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. He is son of Raj’s daughter Reema Jain. Karisma Kapoor also shared multiple pictures and posts from the wedding on Monday night. In one video, she was seen in a car with an open roof, dancing with Armaan sandwiched between her and Kareena.

 

Armaan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. He also worked as an assistant director on Student of the Year and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

