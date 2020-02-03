Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma arrive in style, Taimur and Saif dance with baaraat. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:15 IST

Bollywood biggest film family -- the Kapoors -- came together to celebrate the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai on Monday. Spotted at the wedding were Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain and others.

Also spotted at the ceremony were actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, and producer Boney Kapoor. A video of Saif carrying little Taimur on his shoulders, dancing to bhangra music as they arrived with the baaraat, has also been shared online. The Ambani family, including Akash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Nita and Isha Ambani, and Anil Ambani were spotted too.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, sister of actors Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, and daughter of actor Raj Kapoor.

The Ambanis attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, with Anil Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. ( Varinder Chawla )

A mehendi ceremony was held on Saturday, followed by a sangeet ceremony on Sunday, which saw everyone from Shweta Bachchan Nanda to Suniel Shetty in attendance. However, Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt could not be spotted at the bash. They were reportedly in New Delhi, where Rishi was admitted to a hospital citing respiratory problems.

Armaan and Anissa got engaged in July 2019. A roka ceremony was later held in December. “I promise you everything was a blur. I was a nervous wreck. My heart didn’t palpitate as hard even when I gave my first shot for celluloid. Initially, I kept asking her and her friends about her choice of diamond, but by the end of it I was just getting more confused. So, eventually, I went to mom and she helped me,” Armaan had said about his engagement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more