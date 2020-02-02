Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra mehendi: Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan attend. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:41 IST

It was a starry affair in Mumbai as actor Armaan Jain and fiancee Anissa Malhotra hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Family members and actors Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Babita, were in attendance.

Several other celebrities including Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Suniel Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly Sidhwani were also snapped at the event.

However, Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt could not be spotted at the bash. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening. A Times of India report claimed Rishi was unwell and is in Delhi and the couple was headed to the capital to be with them. Kareena Kapoor also could not attend the bash as she had to walk the ramp for friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Hyderabad.

Armaan and his girlfriend Anissa got engaged in July 2019. A roka ceremony was later held in December. Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma, uncle Rishi and other members of the Kapoor family made it to the celebrations in traditional attires.

“I promise you everything was a blur. I was a nervous wreck. My heart didn’t palpitate as hard even when I gave my first shot for celluloid. Initially, I kept asking her and her friends about her choice of diamond, but by the end of it I was just getting more confused. So, eventually, I went to mom and she helped me,” Armaan had said about his engagement.

The two were rumoured to be dating around since 2014 but Armaan had denied them. “You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone. Anissa is a childhood friend.I’ve known her since we were three.We were a group of eight who grew up together,” he had told Mumbai Mirror back then.

Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The film was a flop and he has not worked on any other film since then. He is the elder son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, who is the sister of Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

